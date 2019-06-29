Home Business

ASSOCHAM bats for one-time rollover by banks to firms

The apex industry body also pointed that the government also needs to restart spending and attract investments to revive economic momentum.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fixing the liquidity crisis faced by financial institutions will be the key to success of the economic programme of the new government, which is set to present the Union Budget on July 5, according to industry body ASSOCHAM.

The apex industry body suggested a one-time rollover by banks to businesses reeling under severe liquidity stress to help them tide over the difficulties. A rollover can be described as an extension or transfer of a debt or other financial arrangements. “It could be a special window, one-time rollover or any other step. Rushing companies into NCLT because of liquidity shortages is not the solution,” ASSOCHAM president BK Goenka said on Friday.

Niranjan Hiranandani, vice-president of the chamber, also pointed that the government also needs to restart spending and attract investments to revive economic momentum. “After dismantling of FIPB (Foreign Investment Promotion Board), FDI proposals are dealt with by the concerned sectoral ministry. This is causing significant delays in the approval process.  Therefore, it is suggested to have a similar Central or nodal agency or single-window for such cases. A dedicated desk for Japan has been very effective. We suggest a similar country-specific desk be set up for major FDI source countries,” he said.

Goenka also recommended that 100 per cent depreciation should be permitted in the first year of investment for all new investments, both FDI and domestic.

