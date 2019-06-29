NSE settles all F&O contracts but for ISSL

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The NSE Clearing Limited on Saturday said all the futures and options contracts at the NSE have been settled as in the normal course except for the settlement obligations for NIFTY CE 5000 involving IL&FS Securities Services Ltd (ISSL) options contracts. Monthly derivatives contracts expiry happens on the last Thursday of the month and the payment is T+1, which is settled one day after the expiry.

ISSL had asked for the annulment of trade concerning its client Allied Financial Services after the case of fraudulent use of Rs 344 crore worth mutual fund securities by the latter surfaced. The Economic Offences Wing had frozen the use of MF units Allied had placed with ILSS as margin.