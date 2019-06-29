Home Business

Six things to check before starting your own start-up

Apart from a perfect research and business plan, a proper structure and leveraged resources will help a new entrepreneur.

Published: 29th June 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

startup

Image used for representational purpose only

In an economic environment when even the government is promoting start-ups, India has seen a flood of start-ups coming up every now and then. This has given a hope that if people have the idea and the guts they can go and start their own company. So, you have decided to take the plunge, quit your current job and get your own company.

If you have a business idea, you must be excited, but also take a step back to understand that you simply can’t resign from your job without proper planning. The decision should not be impulsive since you should ponder on the advantages and disadvantages before you quit your job. If you still want to take the plunge, then there are a few things that need to be put in place before taking the final call. Here are the things that you should do before starting your own company:

Do research

To get started and grow a profitable start-up, one should grow your business while you are still employed. This way, the transition from an employee to an entrepreneur will be smoother. It is important for you to know the ‘ins and outs’ of your product and also know that is unique and will sell. The research that you need to do includes learning about your product or service, knowing your audience and buyer, researching competitors, finding your team, and figuring out profitable sales and marketing channels.

Create a business plan

Laying out a business plan before taking the plunge will be a key success driver. Your business plan will be something you will show to potential investors, partners, and other company stakeholders. It typically includes an overview, executive summary, company description, vision and mission, market information, strategy, the team, marketing plan, operational plan, financial plan, and appendix.

Outline funding options

Even before looking for funding, one should have a sufficient amount in the personal account to take care of home needs. Now, if you have your personal finances in place, then you should decide how you want to fund your startup: with options of one or multiple investors, personal savings, or securing a grant or award for the project.

Create a structure

This is very important because there are various types of business entities, such as a corporation, a limited liability company, a partnership, and sole proprietorship.  And then, you have to consider operational complexities like liability, taxes, control, capital, licenses, permits and regulations.

Leverage resources

The best way to go forward is to find out ways to avoid spending money if you have the resources. For example, you may have a web developer friend who may offer you special rates, or an accountant friend, or a market expert, etc.

Attention to detail

And finally, people sometimes ignore the smaller details when looking at the bigger picture. These smaller things can grow into larger problems, so any start-up founder needs to pay attention to details like utilising the right social media channels, keeping emails up to date, or filing taxes, etc.Always remember that starting a business is more challenging than you have imagined. But, with proper planning, execution and foresightedness the journey you have started will lead to fruitful results.  

Rachit Chawla-Founder & CEO, Finway

(Views expressed by the author are personal)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Startup environment Startup business Startup opening tips
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp