Six things to check before starting your own start-up

In an economic environment when even the government is promoting start-ups, India has seen a flood of start-ups coming up every now and then. This has given a hope that if people have the idea and the guts they can go and start their own company. So, you have decided to take the plunge, quit your current job and get your own company.

If you have a business idea, you must be excited, but also take a step back to understand that you simply can’t resign from your job without proper planning. The decision should not be impulsive since you should ponder on the advantages and disadvantages before you quit your job. If you still want to take the plunge, then there are a few things that need to be put in place before taking the final call. Here are the things that you should do before starting your own company:

Do research

To get started and grow a profitable start-up, one should grow your business while you are still employed. This way, the transition from an employee to an entrepreneur will be smoother. It is important for you to know the ‘ins and outs’ of your product and also know that is unique and will sell. The research that you need to do includes learning about your product or service, knowing your audience and buyer, researching competitors, finding your team, and figuring out profitable sales and marketing channels.

Create a business plan

Laying out a business plan before taking the plunge will be a key success driver. Your business plan will be something you will show to potential investors, partners, and other company stakeholders. It typically includes an overview, executive summary, company description, vision and mission, market information, strategy, the team, marketing plan, operational plan, financial plan, and appendix.

Outline funding options

Even before looking for funding, one should have a sufficient amount in the personal account to take care of home needs. Now, if you have your personal finances in place, then you should decide how you want to fund your startup: with options of one or multiple investors, personal savings, or securing a grant or award for the project.

Create a structure

This is very important because there are various types of business entities, such as a corporation, a limited liability company, a partnership, and sole proprietorship. And then, you have to consider operational complexities like liability, taxes, control, capital, licenses, permits and regulations.

Leverage resources

The best way to go forward is to find out ways to avoid spending money if you have the resources. For example, you may have a web developer friend who may offer you special rates, or an accountant friend, or a market expert, etc.

Attention to detail

And finally, people sometimes ignore the smaller details when looking at the bigger picture. These smaller things can grow into larger problems, so any start-up founder needs to pay attention to details like utilising the right social media channels, keeping emails up to date, or filing taxes, etc.Always remember that starting a business is more challenging than you have imagined. But, with proper planning, execution and foresightedness the journey you have started will lead to fruitful results.

