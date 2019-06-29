Home Business

Slump or not, used car market thrives with two-digit growth

If the ongoing trends are taken into account, it will continue to grow in double digits, boosted by multiple factors such as migration of two-wheeler buyers to used cars.

Published: 29th June 2019 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Used cars, pre-owned cars, Second hand

Representational Image

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as customers are shying away from purchase of new cars with the market seeing no signs of revival in the near future, demand for used cars continues to remain strong. If the ongoing trends are taken into account, it will continue to grow in double digits, boosted by multiple factors such as migration of two-wheeler buyers to used cars and increased organisation of the industry.

“We expect the used car market to continue to grow at a CAGR of 15 per cent to a market size of 7 million units in FY2022,” said M Sathiyanarayan, head of marketing at Mahindra First Choice Wheels. The used car market is currently pegged at 4 million units in FY19, from 3.6 million in FY18.

On the contrary, new passenger vehicle sales have registered double-digit year-on-year decline in recent months, as it continue to face the slowdown triggered by rise in insurance cost and NBFC liquidity crisis. Sathiyanarayan says that the second-hand car market is not facing liquidity crisis as the overall finance penetration is only 15-17 per cent.  

Commenting on the factors that will keep the segment alive, he said that the growth is being propelled by long-term structural drivers such as rising disposable income, migration of two-wheeler buyers to used cars, increased organisation of the industry removing information asymmetry and changing mindset of second-hand car buyers.

Echoing a similar view, online marketplace OLX said that from an industry perspective, the next five years are crucial as it will evolve at a much rapid rate akin to the developed markets. “Consumers are now very comfortable about making large-ticket purchases on the web... The industry will evolve to offer ancillary products such as insurance and financing as pre-owned car marketplaces become a one-stop shop for all the consumer needs. This will also trigger a rising interest from new car OEM’s who are actively looking to establish their foothold in the pre-owned car market,” said Sunny Kataria, VP Auto, OLX India.

Major carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai India have a used car division now. Mahindra, which is one of the first players to have entered the space, controls major share in the organsied used car space. It grew 51 per cent in FY19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Second Hand cars Used Cars sales Pre Owned cars market Used cars market Mahindra First Choice Wheels OLX cars
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp