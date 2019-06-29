Slump or not, used car market thrives with two-digit growth

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as customers are shying away from purchase of new cars with the market seeing no signs of revival in the near future, demand for used cars continues to remain strong. If the ongoing trends are taken into account, it will continue to grow in double digits, boosted by multiple factors such as migration of two-wheeler buyers to used cars and increased organisation of the industry.

“We expect the used car market to continue to grow at a CAGR of 15 per cent to a market size of 7 million units in FY2022,” said M Sathiyanarayan, head of marketing at Mahindra First Choice Wheels. The used car market is currently pegged at 4 million units in FY19, from 3.6 million in FY18.

On the contrary, new passenger vehicle sales have registered double-digit year-on-year decline in recent months, as it continue to face the slowdown triggered by rise in insurance cost and NBFC liquidity crisis. Sathiyanarayan says that the second-hand car market is not facing liquidity crisis as the overall finance penetration is only 15-17 per cent.

Commenting on the factors that will keep the segment alive, he said that the growth is being propelled by long-term structural drivers such as rising disposable income, migration of two-wheeler buyers to used cars, increased organisation of the industry removing information asymmetry and changing mindset of second-hand car buyers.

Echoing a similar view, online marketplace OLX said that from an industry perspective, the next five years are crucial as it will evolve at a much rapid rate akin to the developed markets. “Consumers are now very comfortable about making large-ticket purchases on the web... The industry will evolve to offer ancillary products such as insurance and financing as pre-owned car marketplaces become a one-stop shop for all the consumer needs. This will also trigger a rising interest from new car OEM’s who are actively looking to establish their foothold in the pre-owned car market,” said Sunny Kataria, VP Auto, OLX India.

Major carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai India have a used car division now. Mahindra, which is one of the first players to have entered the space, controls major share in the organsied used car space. It grew 51 per cent in FY19.