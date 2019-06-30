Home Business

India needs to aspire for higher growth: Experts

India has been witnessing a decline in the GDP growth for the past three consecutive quarters.

Published: 30th June 2019 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Money, Growth

Representational image (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Amid a slowing Indian economy, a former Deputy RBI Governor on Saturday said that even an annual growth rate of 7 per cent is not good enough and India requires a much higher rate.

India has been witnessing a decline in the GDP growth for the past three consecutive quarters. "India is USD 2000 per capita income, China is USD 9000, Thailand is USD 6000. If we grow at 7 per cent annually, the per capita income will be lower than China today even 20 years from now. If we want to achieve our GDP goals, there's no choice but to have a higher aspiration for growth," the central bank's ex-Deputy Governor Rakesh Mohan said at the 58th SKOCH Summit on ModiNomics 2.0 here. "We can't achieve high growth without high investment and can't have investment without savings," he added.

15th Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh, the keynote speaker, said that "revenue buoyancy continues to be very weak in the area of indirect taxes. We have to watch GST very carefully in the years to come. We have to increase compliance and minimize leakages".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
58th SKOCH Summit India growth rate NK Singh India GDP
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp