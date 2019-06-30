Mahindra & Mahindra banks on ‘World of SUVs’ concept

By Express News Service

Homegrown automobile sector giant Mahindra & Mahindra is rapidly expanding its digital marketing capabilities, steadily setting up its ‘World of SUVs’ concept across its showrooms in India.

The concept is built on a ‘showroom-inside-a-showroom’ structure, with these centres boasting full digital dashboards and screens which are focused towards helping customers learn more about their choices inside a showroom setting.

The company is betting substantial resources on rolling out the concept across the country. Mahindra and Mahindra first began using the digital marketing effort at its showrooms during the launch of its premium SUV XUV500. “At that time we brought in tablets in the showrooms, introduced touch-screens for customers, and also the concept of relationship managers,” said Veejay Ram Nakra, sales and marketing head at the automotive division of the automaker.

According to the executive, M&M has invested around Rs 60 crore in digital marketing at passenger vehicle showrooms in the past three years. The company has set up over 300 such centres, including 100 ‘showroom within showrooms’ over the past six months.

These centres help the company’s engagement in the pre-purchase and purchase stages by integrating a virtual world at its showrooms, alongside a robust back-end mechanism, he added. In the second phase, starting from around 2014-15, Mahindra started creating digital platforms to provide a personalised experience, Nakra noted.

The company is now in the third phase, where it is giving “a new format to our next generation dealerships with the rollout of Marazzo, Alturas4G and XUV300,” he added, “in the past three years alone, we have invested Rs 60 crore in technology backbone required.”

(with inputs from agencies)