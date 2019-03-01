Home Business

After Australia, Brazil moves WTO over India sugar subsidy to farmers

Now, Brazil has joined hands with Australia in requesting the World Trade Organisation to start a consultation on India’s sugar industry subsidies, accusing that it is distorting global trade.

Published: 01st March 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Now, Brazil has joined hands with Australia in requesting the World Trade Organisation to start a consultation on India’s sugar industry subsidies, accusing that it is distorting global trade.
According to estimates of the Brazilian government, India’s increased supplies could lead to a drop of 25.5 per cent in global sugar prices in 2018-19 season and cause losses of up to $1.3 billion for Brazilian exporters alone.

Australia has also formalised a similar consultation request challenging the subsidies extended by Indian government to farmers, according to a joint statement from Brazil’s foreign relations and agriculture ministries.

“Last year, we saw around $1 billion of additional subsidies to Indian sugar farmers. We understand that there are many pressures on the Indian sugar farming industry and we understand their desire to support their farmers,” Australian media quoted its trade minister Simon Birmingham as saying.
Both the countries have argued that Indian subsidies have caused significant impacts on the world sugar market and breach WTO rules.

India produced record 32.8 million tonne (MT) sugar last year. This year, though the production is seen slightly lower at 30.7 MT, the overall surplus is likely at a new high due to a large carryover from last year. India is predicted to export 4 MT sugar this year, which will keep the global price rise of sugar in check, claimed these two countries.

“These WTO-inconsistent practices are really hurting our farmers and those elsewhere around the world, and that is why we are going down this path,” Birmingham said, adding that Australia has voiced its concerns to India to no avail.

Meanwhile, the Indian commerce ministry officials have played it down. “We are aware of the issue. There is no need to blow it out of proportion. We will take up this matter as and when the situation demands,” a senior commerce ministry official told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp