After Australia, Brazil moves WTO over India sugar subsidy to farmers

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Now, Brazil has joined hands with Australia in requesting the World Trade Organisation to start a consultation on India’s sugar industry subsidies, accusing that it is distorting global trade.

According to estimates of the Brazilian government, India’s increased supplies could lead to a drop of 25.5 per cent in global sugar prices in 2018-19 season and cause losses of up to $1.3 billion for Brazilian exporters alone.

Australia has also formalised a similar consultation request challenging the subsidies extended by Indian government to farmers, according to a joint statement from Brazil’s foreign relations and agriculture ministries.

“Last year, we saw around $1 billion of additional subsidies to Indian sugar farmers. We understand that there are many pressures on the Indian sugar farming industry and we understand their desire to support their farmers,” Australian media quoted its trade minister Simon Birmingham as saying.

Both the countries have argued that Indian subsidies have caused significant impacts on the world sugar market and breach WTO rules.

India produced record 32.8 million tonne (MT) sugar last year. This year, though the production is seen slightly lower at 30.7 MT, the overall surplus is likely at a new high due to a large carryover from last year. India is predicted to export 4 MT sugar this year, which will keep the global price rise of sugar in check, claimed these two countries.

“These WTO-inconsistent practices are really hurting our farmers and those elsewhere around the world, and that is why we are going down this path,” Birmingham said, adding that Australia has voiced its concerns to India to no avail.

Meanwhile, the Indian commerce ministry officials have played it down. “We are aware of the issue. There is no need to blow it out of proportion. We will take up this matter as and when the situation demands,” a senior commerce ministry official told TNIE.