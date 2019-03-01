Home Business

Airtel board approves plan to raise Rs 32,000 crore

The Sunil Mittal-led company will raise up to Rs 25,000 crore through rights issue and another Rs 7,000 crore through foreign currency-denominated perpetual bonds, it said in an exchange filing.

Published: 01st March 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel, which faces severe pressure on revenue and profitability owing to brutal competition, has finalised a whopping Rs 32,000 crore ($4.5 billion) fundraise to pare debt and beef up its 4G networks to fight disrupter Reliance Jio.

The Sunil Mittal-led company will raise up to Rs 25,000 crore through rights issue and another Rs 7,000 crore through foreign currency-denominated perpetual bonds, it said in an exchange filing. The rights issue will be priced at Rs 220 apiece — priced at nearly 31 per cent discount to Thursday’s closing price of Rs 317.95 — with an entitlement ratio of 19 shares for every 67 held by shareholders.

The firm said that the perpetual bonds of up to $1 billion (Rs 7,000 crore) denominated in foreign currency, approved by the firm, is subject to price, market conditions, and other terms and conditions as acceptable, and with conditions allowing the full accounting equity credit, and subject to all applicable laws, including under ECB regulations.

The mega fund-raising plans outlined by Airtel comes just days after Vodafone and Aditya Birla Group said they will infuse over Rs 18,000 crore into India’s largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd through a rights issue. The fundraising was essential for Airtel, whose credit rating was recently downgraded for the first time by Moody’s. 

