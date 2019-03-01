Home Business

Cabinet approves National Mineral Policy 2019

The aim is to have a more effective, meaningful and implementable policy that brings in further transparency, better regulation and enforcement, balanced social and economic growth in mining .

Published: 01st March 2019 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

New Delhi Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during a press meet to brief the media following a cabinet meeting in New Delhi Thursday Feb. 28 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Thursday approved National Mineral Policy 2019 which will "lead to sustainable mining sector development" in future, while addressing the issues of project affected persons, especially those residing in tribal areas, according to an official statement.

"The 2019 policy proposes to grant status of industry to mining activity to boost financing of mining for private sector and for acquisitions of mineral assets in other countries by private sector," said the release after the Cabinet meeting.

National Mineral Policy 2019 replaces the extant National Mineral Policy 2008 ("NMP 2008") which was announced in 2008.

The aim of National Mineral Policy 2019 is to have a more effective, meaningful and implementable policy that brings in further transparency, better regulation and enforcement, balanced social and economic growth as well as sustainable mining practices, it added.

ALSO READ | Second heavily decomposed body brought out of rat-hole mine in Meghalaya

The new policy includes provisions to encourage private sector to take up exploration, encouragement of merger/acquisition of mining entities and transfer of mining leases, besides creation of dedicated mineral corridors to boost private sector mining areas.

It also mentions that long-term import export policy for mineral will help private sector in better planning and stability in business.

"The policy also mentions rationalise reserved areas given to PSUs which have not been used and to put these areas to auction, which will give more opportunity to private sector for participation," the release said.

The policy also mentions to make efforts to harmonise taxes, levies & royalty with world benchmarks to help private sector.

Changes introduced in the new policy include focus on Make-in-India initiative and gender sensitivity in terms of the vision.

It also introduces the concept of inter-generational equity that deals with the well-being not only of the present generation but also of the generations to come.

It also proposes to constitute an inter-ministerial body to institutionalise the mechanism for ensuring sustainable development in mining.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Mineral Policy 2019 Cabinet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp