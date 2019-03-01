Home Business

Cabinet approves Rs 1,450 cr for share capital of RBI in NHB

The National Housing Bank (NHB) has been set up to operate as the principal agency to promote housing finance institutions in India.

Published: 01st March 2019 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet Thursday approved Rs 1,450 crore for the share capital of Reserve Bank of India in the National Housing Bank.

Subsequent to the payment of this amount to RBl, the subscribed capital of NHB shall stand transferred to and vested in the central government.

The National Housing Bank (NHB) has been set up to operate as the principal agency to promote housing finance institutions in India.

"The Union Cabinet Thursday approved payment of the face value of the subscribed share capital of Rs 1,450 crore in National Housing Bank (NHB) to Reserve Bank of India (RBl) consequent to amendments made to the NHB Act, 1987 in 2018," said an official release.

The wholesale financing role of NHB will get strengthened with the transfer of ownership to government, thereby making possible augmented funding support to housing finance companies, it said.

"The change in ownership from RBI to Gol will also segregate RBI's role as banking regulator and as owner of NHB," it added.

Up till now, the authorised capital of NHB stands at Rs 2,000 crore of which Rs 1,450 crore has been subscribed by RBl. Currently, the capital is fully subscribed by RBl.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBl NHB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp