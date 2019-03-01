Cabinet nod for Air India SPV, Voda-Idea FDI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Preparing ground for the sale of Air India, the Union Cabinet on Thursday approved setting up of a special purpose vehicle — Air India Assets Holding — to transfer Rs 29,464 crore worth loans of the national carrier and its four subsidiaries.

“The Union Cabinet has given ex-post facto approval for the creation of the SPV and associated activities for the disinvestment of Air India and its subsidiaries or JV,” an official statement said.

The four subsidiaries that have been transferred to the SPV are Air India Air Transport Services Ltd, Airline Allied Services Ltd, Air India Engineering Services Ltd and Hotel Corporation of India.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister has also approved the Foreign Direct Investment proposal of telecom operator Vodafone Idea ahead of its proposed rights issue worth up to Rs 25,000 crore.

Last month, the Board of Vodafone Idea had approved Rs 25,000 crore fundraising plan by way of rights issue to the existing eligible equity shareholders. The promoter shareholders, Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group, have told the board that they intend to contribute up to Rs 11,000 crore and up to Rs 7,250 crore respectively, as part of the rights issue.

The Cabinet also cleared a programme for promotion of electric and hybrid vehicles, under its Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles-II scheme. The programme, with an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore over a period of three years, will be implemented with effect from April 1.

To help the sugar industry to clear its cane dues arrears, the Cabinet approved a proposal to provide soft loans to the tune of Rs 7,900-10,540 crore to the industry. The Centre will bear the interest subvention cost at 7-10 per cent to the extent of Rs 1,054 crore for one year.

Approval was given for payment of face value of the subscribed share capital of Rs 1,450 crore in National Housing Bank (NHB) to RBl consequent to amendments made to the NHB Act-1987 in 2018.

