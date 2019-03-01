Home Business

French brand Citroën set to return to Indian market by 2021

CK Birla Group Chairman CK Birla said that the announcement of Citroën as the brand for the JV.

Published: 01st March 2019 08:03 AM

By Express News Service

Even as two international players — MG Motor and Kia Motors — are gearing up to launch their first vehicle in the Indian passenger vehicle market, there is another player which has announced its entry. French automobile major Groupe PSA recently said it would re-enter India with its famous brand, Citroën and its first vehicle is expected to be launched before 2021.

“Citroen will be back to India no later than 2021. We have selected Citroen as a brand that we are going to use to come back to India. We have already invested and created a manufacturing footprint in India. We have a powertrain plant in India, we have a vehicle plant in India, we have a partner and we are now building a network to support the launch of this new brand in the country,” PSA Groupe Chairman of the Managing Board Carlos Tavares said during the presentation of 2018-19 financial results...

In 2017, PSA Groupe had announced a partnership with CK Birla Group and earmarked an initial investment of 100 million euros to set up a plant for vehicle and powertrain manufacturing in Tamil Nadu.

CK Birla Group Chairman CK Birla said that the announcement of Citroën as the brand for the JV (joint venture) in India, is a major milestone for the long-term partnership of PSA Groupe and CK Birla group. “It is truly an exciting brand for the Indian consumers seeking international eco-friendly products designed for and made in India with unique styling and comfort,” Birla added.

