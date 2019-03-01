Home Business

Future Group to assist 7-Eleven’s India entry

Marking its foray into India, Japanese-owned convenience retailer 7-Eleven on Thursday signed a franchise agreement with Kishore Biyani’s Future Group.

Published: 01st March 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 08:41 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Marking its foray into India, Japanese-owned convenience retailer 7-Eleven on Thursday signed a franchise agreement with Kishore Biyani’s Future Group.

The new master franchisee plans to build 7-Eleven stores as well as convert some of its existing stores to the 7-Eleven brand, the companies said in a joint statement. The first store is expected to open in 2019.

7-Eleven, which has more than 67,000 stores across 17 countries, said that internationally popular products, beverages, snacks and immediately consumable fresh foods with recipes developed for local tastes will be part of the initial convenience offering. The entry of 7-Eleven is expected to modernise the small-retail environment and bring greater convenience to shoppers. 

“7-Eleven is among the most iconic global brands in the food retail landscape. We are proud to bring this globally trusted convenience store to India and build new pathways together that will offer Indian customers greater convenience,” said Kishore Biyani, founder & Group CEO, Future Group. 

As per the tie-up, 7-Eleven will support Future Retail to implement and localise the 7- Eleven business model.

