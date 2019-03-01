Q3 GDP growth at 6.6% lowest in five quarters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s economy grew at 6.6 per cent during the October-December quarter of financial year 2018-19 — the lowest in five quarters — dragged down mainly by lower farm and manufacturing growth.

“GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q3 of 2018-19 is estimated at Rs 35 lakh crore, as against Rs 32.85 lakh crore in Q3 of 2017-18, showing a growth rate of 6.6 per cent,” said government data released on Thursday.

The government has also revised the GDP growth figures for the first quarter of FY19 to 8 per cent from 8.2 per cent earlier. It has revised the numbers for the second quarter to 7 per cent from 7.1 per cent earlier. According to the government statement, GDP growth during 2018-19 is estimated at 7 per cent against 7.2 per cent in 2017-18.

Last month, Central Statistics Office had pegged GDP growth of 7.2 per cent for this fiscal under its first advance estimates.

In Q3, the farm sector grew at 2.7 per cent, compared to 4.2 per cent in Q2, while manufacturing too saw a contraction, growing at 6.7 per cent in Q3. The construction sector grew 9.6 per cent, while mining sector growth stood at 1.3 per cent, compared to -2.1 per cent in Q2. Growth in trade and hotels sector remained unchanged at 6.9 per cent, data showed.

“FY19 GDP growth at 7 per cent is lowest in last five years and Q3FY19 growth at 6.6 per cent is sixth-quarter low. This indicates that the economy is losing steam. Based on revised first three quarters and annual numbers, Ind-Ra’s calculation shows that the GDP growth in Q4 has to be 6.5 per cent to attain overall 7 per cent growth in FY19.

This, on the face of it, looks plausible. However, unless exports in Q4 grow 14 per cent, attaining 7 per cent growth in FY19 will be difficult. Under the current scenario, this looks difficult. The calculation also shows that fixed investment growth in Q4 has to grow at 7.7 per cent. Though this is much lower than Q3 growth of 10.6 per cent, with Central government’s capex growth contracting during September 2018 to January 2019, this will not be easy,” said Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist, India Ratings and Research.