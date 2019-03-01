Sale of electoral bonds planned in 3 tranches

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With general elections round the corner, the Union government will start sale of electoral bonds from March in three tranches.

The government has authorised State Bank of India to launch the sale of electoral bonds in March, April and May.

The electoral bond scheme was introduced as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of its efforts to bring transparency in political funding.

The bonds will be sold in three tranches from March 1-15, April 1-20 and May 6-15. The general elections are due in April-May.

The electoral bonds will be valid for 15 calendar days from the date of issue and no payment will be made to any payee political party if the bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period. The electoral bond deposited by an eligible political party in its account shall be credited on the same day, according to the Finance Ministry.

The 29 specified SBI branches are in cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai.