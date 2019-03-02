Auto sales continue to inch along the slow lane

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dispatch of vehicles from factories to showrooms continues to remain tepid as most of the automakers reported bleak growth in February sales. India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) reported a decline of 0.8 per cent in total sales to 1,48,682 units last month, against 1,49,824 units sold in February 2018. While domestic sales for MSIL remained almost stagnant at 1,39,100 vehicles in February 2019, compared to the 1,37,900 units sold during the same month last year, MSIL’s exports fell by almost 20 per cent to 9,582 units.

Likewise, Toyota Kirloskar (TKM) reported a decline of 1.63 per cent in total sales in February 2019 at 12,497 units, against 12,705 units it sold in the same month last year. Sales growth of Tata Motors passenger vehicles also slowed down to 2 per cent to 18,110 units, as compared with 17,771 units sold last year. “Auto sales are witnessing a temporary slowdown in pre-election phase, in addition to factors like tight liquidity condition, impacting the buying behavior,” said N Raja, deputy managing director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Two carmakers, however, reported double-digit growth. Honda Cars registered a growth of 16 per cent in domestic sales at 13,527 units in February 2019, while Mahindra & Mahindra’s PV segment grew 17 per cent to 26,109 vehicles. Commercial Vehicle (CV) and two-wheeler sales in February also remained in the slow lane. Tata Motors’ domestic CV sales declined by 5 per cent in February 2019 at 39,111 units, while Ashok Leyland, the country’s second largest CV maker, sold 17,352 units last month, up by only 1 per cent.

“The market continues to exhibit subdued demand on the back of high interest rates, lagged effect of the implementation of revised axle load norms and slowing economic activity, resulting in decline of 5 per cent in CV sales volume,” said Girish Wagh, president, CV Business Unit, Tata Motors. In the two-wheeler segment, Hero MotoCorp reported sales of 6,17,215 units of two-wheelers in February 2019, against 6,29,597 units sold a year ago. TVS Motor’s domestic sales remained flat at 2,31,582 units in February 2019, against 2,30,353 units a year ago. Bajaj registered 6 per cent increase in domestic motorcycles to 186,523 units last month.