Government approves pension option for over Rs 42,000 employees of PSU insurers

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a big bonanza to over 42,000 employees of public sector insurance companies, the government Saturday decided to give one more pension option as retirement benefit to these leftover officers and staff who missed the opportunity in the past.

This benefit is applicable to those who have joined any of the Public Sector Insurance Companies (PSICs) on or before June 28, 1995.

"Govt. approves one more pension option for leftover employees of Public Sector Insurance Companies who joined on or before 28.06.1995. To benefit 42720 employees including 10720 senior citizens," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in a tweet.

These employees had opted for contributory provident fund instead of the pension option. Of the total beneficiaries, 24,595 are of LIC and 18,125 of five general insurance companies -- GIC, New India Assurance Company Ltd, National Insurance Company Ltd, Oriental Insurance Co Ltd, United India Insurance Co Ltd, an official statement said.

"In order to mitigate the hardship of such employees of whom many have retired, Government has decided, as a welfare measure, to allow one more opportunity to employees of PSICs who joined service on or before June 28, 1995, to opt for the Pension scheme of their respective organizations, in lieu of Contributory Provident Fund," Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said.

Pension was introduced as a retirement benefit in PSICs with effect from June 1995, it said.

In April 1997, employees of LIC and General Insurance Companies namely GIC, New India Assurance Company Ltd, National Insurance Company Ltd, Oriental Insurance Co Ltd, United India Insurance Co Ltd, who joined service on or before 28 June 1995 were given another opportunity to opt for Pension as a retirement benefit.