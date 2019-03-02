Home Business

Ola Electric raises Rs 400 crore in first funding round

In 2018, Ola subsequently announced ‘Mission: Electric’ to bring 1 million electric vehicles on Indian roads by 2022.

Published: 02nd March 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Ola Cabs

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd, an independent company floated by online cab aggregator Ola, on Friday said that it has raised Rs 400 crore in its first round of funding. The funding was led by several of Ola’s early investors, including Tiger Global and Matrix India, among others. Ola Electric Mobility was initially established to enable Ola’s electric mobility pilot programme in Nagpur.

In 2018, Ola subsequently announced ‘Mission: Electric’ to bring 1 million electric vehicles on Indian roads by 2022. “Ola Electric is currently running several pilot programmes to deploy electric vehicles and charging solutions, including battery swapping stations and electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler services, among others,” the company said in a statement. The company, led by Ola executives Anand Shah and Ankit Jain, has an independent charter to develop platforms and infrastructure to make electric mobility a reality in the country.

“At Ola Electric, our mission is to enable sustainable mobility for everyone. India can leapfrog problems of pollution and energy security by moving to electric mobility, create millions of new jobs and economic opportunity, and lead the world,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder & CEO, Ola. Building on various pilot initiatives and evolving market dynamics, the company is primarily focused on deploying charging and battery swapping networks focused on the commercial electric vehicle segment. It has already partnered with several OEMs and battery manufacturers, and intends to work closely with the automotive industry, to create seamless solutions for electric vehicle operations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ola Electric

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp