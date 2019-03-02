Home Business

SAIL hikes prices by Rs 1,000 a tonne, others to follow

SAIL has increased price of its products by Rs 1,000 per tonne, effective March 1, in line with the global trend and firming of iron ore prices.

NEW DELHI: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has increased price of its products by Rs 1,000 per tonne, effective March 1, in line with the global trend and firming of iron ore prices, say sources. This is the second hike by the state-owned steel major in two months.

According to industry analysts, other steelmakers such as Tata Steel, Essar Steel, JSW and Naveen Jindal-led JSPL may also follow suit in the coming days. In fact, steel companies have hiked prices by Rs 750 a tonne on February 1 after a gap of four months, and followed it up with another Rs 1,000 hike in the third week of February, taking advantage of steep prices globally. Currently, steel prices hover around Rs 42,000-44,000 per tonne depending on various products.

Besides a spurt in demand, industry players also attribute the hike to increase in iron ore prices. Globally, iron ore prices have surged 30 per cent to $90 per tonne as of February 2019 from $69 per tonne in December 2018, while state-owned miner NMDC has hiked prices by as much as 17 per cent. JSW Steel is the only large player that buys ore from NMDC, while most other producers have captive source of ore.

“We foresee domestic iron ore prices rising 3-4 per cent during calendar year 2019. This would have a direct bearing on 62 per cent of the steel production that is based on supply from merchant miners. Further, domestic steel prices are expected to soften following global cues,” said Prasad Koparkar, senior director, CRISIL Research. This would heap pressure on margins of steel makers who lack captive iron ore supply, especially long steel players, impacting their gross spreads by 2-4 per cent, he said.

Meanwhile, CARE points out that domestic consumption of steel is expected to rise in the range of 5.5-7.5 per cent during FY20, led by long steel products, driven by government’s thrust on infrastructure. Despite healthy demand, steel production growth is likely to remain low at about 2.5-3 per cent in the ongoing fiscal due to increased threat from cheaper imports combined with a considerable de-growth in steel exports due to rising trade tensions globally, analysts say.

