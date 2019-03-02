Home Business

SEBI Board eases norms for start-ups

Norms connected to corporates facing debt restructuring was also eased, with exception from the mandatory open offer being provided in select cases. 

Published: 02nd March 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

SEBI

SEBI building (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Giving a fillip for small companies, capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in a Board meeting on Friday, approved a slew of measures including lowering of fees charged from brokers, stock exchanges and companies seeking to get listed.

Providing a boost to new-age start-ups that want to get listed in stock markets and raise funds, SEBI approved a new set of norms to help investors get accredited for investments in such entities.
Norms connected to corporates facing debt restructuring was also eased, with exception from the mandatory open offer being provided in select cases. 

The Board, in a move that would boost trade and deepen the markets, also said that it would allow mutual funds and portfolio managers to trade in commodity derivatives. SEBI has been opening up the commodity derivatives market to institutional investors to give large companies an opportunity to hedge and help integrate the spot and futures markets.

In order to boost flexibility in fund-raising and make investment vehicles attractive for investors, the regulator has approved amendments to Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) rules.

The leverage limit for InvITs was raised to 70 per cent from 49 per cent. Allotment by REITs and InvITs shall be made in multiples of a lot, the value of which would be `1 lakh ($1,411.27) for InvITs and `50,000 for REITs, SEBI said.

The meeting followed Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s address to SEBI Board members and top officials, during which chairman Ajay Tyagi apprised him of recent developments in the Indian securities market.
The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Atanu Chakraborty and Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, among others.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SEBI SEBI Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp