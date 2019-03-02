Home Business

Vodafone Idea completes network integration in Jammu and Kashmir

Vodafone Idea coverage is now available across 110 towns and 3,301 villages in Jammu & Kashmir.

Vodafone Idea
By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd -- formed after merger of Vodafone and Idea -- announced Saturday the consolidation of its radio network integration in Jammu & Kashmir.

"With this, J&K is amongst the first nine circles to complete integration in the world's largest network integration exercise which is currently underway in India. J&K circle integration was completed within a short span of two months," Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

Vodafone Idea coverage is now available across 110 towns and 3,301 villages in Jammu & Kashmir. 4G coverage has expanded to over 23.6 per cent population in the region covering 9 districts, including 48 towns and 526 villages in the region, for customers of both the brands, the statement said.

It further said 4G services stand enhanced for both Vodafone and Idea customers in cities such as Jammu, Katra, Rajouri, amongst others.

"The teams of Vodafone Idea and network partners worked in difficult conditions in the Himalayas, in peak winter season, to ensure that integration happens smoothly without disruptions," it said.

Commenting on the development, Sudhir Pradhan, Business Head Punjab, J&K and HP, Vodafone Idea said the consolidation of the network in J&K circle will enable over 13 lakh customers of Vodafone and Idea to enjoy a unified network experience on 2G, 3G and 4G.

In other circles, network integration is taking place on a cluster-by-cluster basis, it said adding that post integration customers will enjoy improved 4G services with faster connectivity.

