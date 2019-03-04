Centre clears Rs 14,000 crore Adani SEZ project in Jharkhand

By Express News Service

In a major boost to the Adani Group, the Central government has approved a Rs 14,000 crore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) project of Adani Power in Jharkhand.

Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd had sought approval for setting up of sector-specific SEZ for power at Gaighat, Mali, Motia and adjacent villages in Godda district of Jharkhand, covering 425 hectares.

“It has received formal approval for the land in possession of 222.68 hectare area and in principle approval for remaining 202.32 hectare,” said an official. According to sources, the project was approved by Board of Approval, the highest decision making body on SEZ, chaired by the commerce secretary, in a meeting on February 25.

Adani Power will set up two supercritical units of 800 MW each with an investment of Rs 14,000 crore, which would include a water pipeline and a power evacuation system. It is expected to be ready by 2022.

The company is planning to export the entire power generated to Bangladesh, an official said. It has already signed power purchase agreement for supply of 100 per cent power generated from this plant to that country.

SEZs are major export hubs in India as the government provides several incentives including tax benefits and single window clearance system to them. The developers and units of these zones do not require licence for import, have full freedom for subcontracting, and no routine examination of cargo by customs authorities.

The Cabinet last week approved the promulgation of an Ordinance for amendment to the SEZ Act, 2005. With this, trusts can now approach the government to set up units in SEZs.