Finance Ministry drawing a list of Central Public Sector Enterprises assets for sale

The non-core assets of CPSEs will include land parcels, buildings, non-functional warehouses and other assets that are not directly linked with business.

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry, staring a target of raising Rs 90,000 crore via divestment next year, has asked all loss-making Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) to come up with a list of their non-core assets, which can be hived off immediately.

“The CPSEs will work with NITI Aayog on (preparing) the list. While the complete exercise is likely to take four-five months of time, for the sick CPSEs, it has to be completed by March 31,” a senior official from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) told TMS.

The non-core assets of CPSEs will include land parcels, buildings, non-functional warehouses and other assets that are not directly linked with business. The DIPAM official said that this will also help the government to revaluate the valuations of these assets.

“Many of these assets are valued at a rate that is not in sync with the current market price. NITI Aayog’s role will also be to get consultants to do proper valuation of these assets, so that it will be convenient for the government during the divestment,” the official explained.

The NITI Aayog report will be taken up by an alternative mechanism on disinvestment, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, following which the CPSE and the respective administrative ministry will further proceed with the monetisation process, he said.

DIPAM, after consulting with ministries and CPSEs, has already identified a huge tract of land and other assets of nine state-owned companies, which will be hived off before they are put on the block for strategic sale.

The nine CPSEs whose non-core assets have been identified for hiving off are Pawan Hans, Scooters India, Air India, Bharat Pumps & Compressors, Project & Development India, Hindustan Prefab, Hindustan Newsprint, Bridge & Roof Co and Hindustan Fluorocarbons.

This financial year, the government had set a disinvestment target of Rs 80,000 crore, which includes strategic and minority stake sale in CPSEs. The government has already given in-principle approval for the strategic sale of 24 state-owned firms.

