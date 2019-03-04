Home Business

Go Air launches flight from Kannur to Dubai

Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said Abu Dhabi was the airline’s fourth international destination after Phuket, Male and Muscat, and 28th destination sequentially.

Published: 04th March 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Go Air flight

Go Air flight (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

Abu Dhabi Airports welcomed GoAir’s launch of four new flights between Kannur International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport, connecting the two cities with flights operating every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, a statement said.

Bryan Thompson, CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “India is a key travel market for Abu Dhabi International Airport and we are always eager to strengthen our connectivity to the Indian subcontinent, enhancing further our services extended to our dear customers.”

Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said Abu Dhabi was the airline’s fourth international destination after Phuket, Male and Muscat, and 28th destination sequentially. “GoAir is delighted to partner with Abu Dhabi Airports. It is heartening to note that both GoAir and Abu Dhabi Airports were established in 2006 and are celebrating 13th anniversaries this year,” he said in a statement.

Comments(1)

  • Vineeth KM
    The destination is wrongly mentioned as 'Dubai' in the title.
    19 hours ago reply
