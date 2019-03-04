Link bank account to PAN to get IT refunds, here's how to do it
If you have not linked your PAN (Permanent Account Number) with your bank account yet, do so immediately, so that you receive income-tax refunds.
Published: 04th March 2019 05:42 AM | Last Updated: 04th March 2019 12:19 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: If you have not linked your PAN (Permanent Account Number) with your bank account yet, do so immediately, so that you receive income-tax refunds.
The income-tax department, in a public advisory last week, made it mandatory to link bank accounts with PAN for getting refunds directly to one’s bank account. It said it will “only” issue refunds via e-mode into bank accounts of taxpayers beginning March 1.
The move comes after the I-T department made it mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar for filing income-tax returns (ITR). It has set March 31 as the due date for linking PAN to Aadhaar.
How to link Pan-Aadhaar:
Via ITR: An individual can submit a request to link Aadhaar number with PAN while filing ITR online (e-filing). The link for e-filing is available on the websites of NSDL (tin-nsdl.com) and UTIITSL (utiitsl.com), as well as the income tax e-filing portal.
Via SMS: A user can also link PAN with Aadhaar number through an SMS facility. According to I-T department’s website, the user is required to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format:
UIDPAN <12-digit Aadhaar> <10-digit PAN>