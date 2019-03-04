Home Business

Rupee fall, import duty keep gold prices high

Published: 04th March 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

gold-bars

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The gold prices in India, which hover around Rs 34,000 per 10 gram, is much higher than the global prices. “If the domestic prices in India are converted into US dollar prices and further controlled for import duties, the local gold price generally trends to be at a discount to the international price,” said CARE Ratings in a recent report.

The report, while comparing local prices of the yellow metal with the international prices, notes that the domestic prices have followed international prices since January 2015, but the depreciation of rupee against dollar has distorted this trend.

“Even as the upward movement in the international prices is captured in the domestic price, the fall in international prices is not completely reflected in the domestic prices, given that the Indian rupee has depreciated against the US dollar and also due to import duties, which distort the local prices as compared to international prices,” the report said.

As under normal circumstances, gold and dollar share an inverse relationship, any weakness in the dollar pushes up gold prices and vice versa.

Owing to the higher prices, and the fact that Indian consumers are price-sensitive, demand for gold has taken a hit in the local market, it said. 

India, one of the largest importers of gold, has a near total reliance on imports for meeting its demand as domestic gold mining is quite small. The current customs duty on gold is 10 per cent in addition to 3 per cent GST.

The report said that due to the weakness in rupee, India has a higher effective rate for gold with record prices being quoted in domestic markets.

