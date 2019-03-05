Bidders get to throw their hat in the ring again for Orchid Pharma

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The resolution professional of Orchid Pharma has invited fresh expressions of interest (EoI) from potential investors to submit a resolution plan for the second time, after the NCLT shot down a proposal by US-based Ingen Capital to take over the beleaguered drugmaker.

“The last date for submitting the expressions of interest is March 19,” Orchid Pharma said in a stock exchange filing on Monday. In case the submitted resolution plan is approved by the committee of creditors (CoC), performance security of a suitable amount, as decided by the CoC, has to be provided within seven days, it added.

It is learnt that the resolution professional would reach out to investors who had earlier shown interest in the company. According to Sripatham Venkatasubramanian Ramkumar, resolution professional for the debtor, these firms include Fidelity Trading Corporation, Everstone Group, ART Capital, Aion Capital and Piramal Capital, among others.

In an order dated February 28, the Chennai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) said it had annulled an approved resolution plan by lngen Capital Group as it continued to buy time and sought postponement of financial obligations.

The NCLT had earlier directed Ingen to pay deposit upfront Rs 1,000 crore and later about one-third of the planned amount to take the proceedings further. But the company failed to pay the amount on time and settle with the cosortium of 24 banks that had lent Rs 3,200 crore. In the absence of a second resolution plan amid difficulty to manage the going concern (Orchid) running with 1,500 employees, the tribunal has decided to start the entire process afresh from the stage of invitation of EoI and complete it in another 105 days, excluding the time the company lost from the first bidding process.

The previous resolution plan by Ingen Capital was for Rs 1,490 crore and was approved by the NCLT in September 2018. The debt-laden Orchid Pharma is among the 28 large corporate defaulters in the Reserve Bank of India’s second list of insolvent companies that were referred to the NCLT.

