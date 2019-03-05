Delhi-NCR attracts max FDI in first 3 quarters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi-NCR region has trumped Maharashtra in receiving the maximum Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) during the first nine months of this financial year. According to the latest figures released by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the national capital region received FDIs worth $8.3 billion during the April-December period of FY 2018-19. This was about one-fourth of total FDIs received by the country.

Delhi-NCR region includes Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, and Gurgaon-Manesar belt in Haryana. In comparison, the Maharashtra region, along with Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, received $8 billion during the same period. This accounted for about 24 per cent of the total FDIs in the country, said the government data.

The other regions where substantial foreign fund inflows were reported include Bengaluru ($4.44 billion), Chennai ($2 billion), Ahmedabad ($1.67 billion) and Kanpur ($26 million). The total foreign investments in India during the first nine months of FY18 declined by 7 per cent year-on-year to $33.5 billion, down from around $36 billion during the same month the previous year.

A closer look at the DPIIT data reveals that there is a gradual slowdown in FDI inflows in the country. In the first financial year (2014-15) of the current government, FDIs shot up by 25 per cent. This growth rate has fallen to just 3 per cent in FY 2017-18, the statistics revealed.

The key sectors that received the maximum foreign investments include services, computer software and hardware, telecommunications, trading, chemicals and automobiles. Singapore was the largest source of FDIs, with $12.97 billion inflow, followed by Mauritius ($6 billion), the Netherlands ($2.95 billion), Japan ($2.21 billion), the US ($2.34 billion) and the UK ($1.05 billion). The DPIIT data is based on information provided by companies to RBI regional offices.

And competition caught up in the third quarter

In the third quarter (October-December 2018), the Maharashtra region drew FDIs worth $2.71 billion (I19,715 crore), while Delhi-NCR received $2.6 billion (I18,896 crore).