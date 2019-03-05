Home Business

Doubling tax-free gratuity limit to Rs 20 lakh to benefit PSU, private sector employees: Arun Jaitley

The government in Budget 2019-20 also announced hiking of tax free gratuity to Rs 20 lakh for employees having service of more than five years.

Published: 05th March 2019 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Tuesday the decision to double tax-free gratuity limit to Rs 20 lakh will benefit public and private sector employees.

The government in Budget 2019-20 also announced hiking of tax free gratuity to Rs 20 lakh for employees having service of more than five years.

"Income Tax Exemption for Gratuity under Section 10(10)(iii) of the Income Tax Act has been enhanced to Rs 20 lakh.

Would benefit all PSU employees and other employees not covered by Payment of Gratuity Act," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in a tweet.

Parliament last year passed Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2018, enabling the government to raise the limit of tax-free gratuity to Rs 20 lakh and to fix the period of maternity leave qualifying as continuous service period through an executive order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arun Jaitley Finance Minister Budget 2019-20 Income Tax Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp