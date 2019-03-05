‘FAME-II silent on private EVs’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: MG Motors, which is all set to launch its first vehicle in the Indian market this year, said on Monday that it is surprising that nothing has been announced on the private electric car usage front in the recently announced phase-two of Faster Adoption & Manufacturing of Electric (and hybrid) vehicles (FAME) scheme.

“We believe that to encourage an ‘EV culture’ in India, widespread application across segments, irrespective of price and size, is needed, especially for personal car users,” said Rajeev Chaba, president & MD, MG Motor India, confirming the launch of the company’s first pure electric vehicle —MG eZS — in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal.

The Union Cabinet had approved a `10,000 crore package for FAME-II on February 28, which will come into force from April 1, 2019. The Cabinet has decided that the incentives will be applicable only for three-and-four-wheelers plying as commercial vehicles and public transport.

Separately, electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric said that subsidy based on only battery power will be counterproductive and lead to rise in cost of electric two-wheelers.

“Certain speed vehicles with city speed of 30-35 kmph range and running up to 30-40 km a day and not beyond, don’t require very large batteries… In this case, it is actually negative for them since the subsidy they are getting now will be halved (under FAME II),” said Hero Electric MD Naveen Munjal.