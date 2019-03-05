Home Business

‘FAME-II silent on private EVs’

Separately, electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric said that subsidy based on only battery power will be counterproductive and lead to rise in cost of electric two-wheelers.

Published: 05th March 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: MG Motors, which is all set to launch its first vehicle in the Indian market this year, said on Monday that it is surprising that nothing has been announced on the private electric car usage front in the recently announced phase-two of Faster Adoption & Manufacturing of Electric (and hybrid) vehicles (FAME) scheme.

“We believe that to encourage an ‘EV culture’ in India, widespread application across segments, irrespective of price and size, is needed, especially for personal car users,” said Rajeev Chaba, president & MD, MG Motor India, confirming the launch of the company’s first pure electric vehicle —MG eZS — in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal.

The Union Cabinet had approved a `10,000 crore package for FAME-II on February 28, which will come into force from April 1, 2019. The Cabinet has decided that the incentives will be applicable only for three-and-four-wheelers plying as commercial vehicles and public transport.

Separately, electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric said that subsidy based on only battery power will be counterproductive and lead to rise in cost of electric two-wheelers.

“Certain speed vehicles with city speed of 30-35 kmph range and running up to 30-40 km a day and not beyond, don’t require very large batteries… In this case, it is actually negative for them since the subsidy they are getting now will be halved (under FAME II),” said Hero Electric MD Naveen Munjal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MG Motors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp