India Inc’s external borrowing down 45 per cent at $2.42 billion in January 2019

NEW DELHI: Amid rising interest rates in the West, a more volatile rupee and recovery in domestic credit demand, India Inc showed less enthusiasm in tapping overseas markets this year. Funds raised by corporates via external commercial borrowings (ECBs) stood at $2.24 billion from overseas markets in January, down 45 per cent from the same period a year ago, data from RBI showed.

Of the total borrowings, $2.27 billion was raised through the automatic route of the ECBs, while the remaining $150 million was taken via the approval route. However, no money was raised through rupee-denominated bonds during the month in 2019 and 2018.

Among major borrowers were the public oil marketing companies, who tapped resources via automate route for working capital requirement. Indian Oil Corporation raised $900 million, followed by Bharat Petroleum ($500 million) and Hindustan Petroleum ($200 million). Under approval route, Power Finance Corp was the only firm to raise $150 million for sub-lending purpose. Power Grid Corporation raised $228.55 million for power projects and Reliance Home Finance took $35.50 million for lending.

ECBs had touched a high of $33 billion in FY14, but since went on a downward trend till FY17 before reversing in FY18 when it was up 26.5 per cent.

Earlier in January, the RBI has drawn up a new ECB framework allowing all eligible borrowers to raise up to $750 million per fiscal under the automatic route, replacing the existing sector-wise limits. The RBI has also expanded the list of eligible borrowers and recognised lenders.