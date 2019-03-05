LIC Housing Finance, IMGC ink deal to offer special loan scheme

By Express News Service

LIC Housing Finance on Monday announced that it has inked a partnership with India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation (IMGC) in order to offer its customers a special loan scheme under which borrowers will be able to repay the amount till they turn 75 years of age.

Under this partnership, IMGC will provide LICHFL with mortgage guarantees. These are a kind of financial product that compensates financial institutions for losses that may arise from a default on a mortgage loan. According to LICHFL, the tie-up will help the it accommodate more home loan borrowers and increase market penetration besides combating NPAs.

“It will also help LICHFL accommodate more home loan buyers, improve eligibility criteria, extend repayment period and ease restrictions on profile of applicants, who face rejection related to work profile, workplace, credit history amongst other reasons which may be unspecified by lending institutions,” the company noted.

Explaining further, Vinay Sah, managing director and chief executive officer of LICHFL said this partnership would help add more home loan borrowers and mitigate risk across lending categories. “We will also be able to tap into the large segment of employees working in SMEs, MSMEs, small entities and self-employed individuals who have so far been out of the ambit of prospective home loan borrowers. Through this LIC HFL would support the vision of Housing for All by 2022 of the Government of India,” Sah pointed out.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Misra, CEO, IMGC said that both companies have “worked closely to design customised products that are aligned to LICHFL’s end-user segment and calibrated expansion strategy”. With this, LICHFL will be able to offer extended loan tenures, helping increase loan quantum and reduce the burden of monthly EMIs for borrowers, he added.