Home Business

Rupee spurts 43 paise to close at 70.49 against US dollar

Forex traders said heavy buying in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows also propped up the local unit.

Published: 05th March 2019 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Rupee, coins, money

For representational purposes (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee rebounded by 43 paise to close at 70.49 against the US dollar Tuesday largely driven by positive macro data and easing crude prices.

Forex traders said heavy buying in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows also propped up the local unit.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the domestic unit opened slightly down at 70.95.

During the day, the local unit, however, gathered momentum and rose to an intra-day high of 70.43 before finally ending at 70.49, showing a gain of 43 paise.

The local unit had weakened by 20 paise to close at 70.92 against the US dollar Friday.

The domestic forex market and equity market were closed Monday on account of Mahashivratri.

Commenting on the appreciation in rupee, Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management said, "Over last one month the Indian rupee has appreciated 1.5 per cent and is the best performing emerging market currency".

Sentiments in the forex market also got a boost from the positive macro data.

The country's services sector activity gathered momentum in February, and rose from 52.2 in January to 52.5 in February, indicating an upturn in output.

Foreign investors put in Rs 751.92 crore on a net basis in capital markets Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06 per cent to 96.73.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.17 per cent to USD 65.63 per barrel lending support to the local unit.

Indian equities benchmark Sensex Tuesday surged by nearly 379 points to close at 36,442.

The NSE Nifty too rose nearly 124 points to close a tad below the psychological 11,000-level.

Meanwhile, the Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee against the dollar at 70.7601 and against euro at 80.1594.

The reference rate for the rupee against the British pound was fixed at 93.1179 and against 100 Japanese yen at 63.23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rupee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp