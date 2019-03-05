Home Business

Sensex slips over 50 points in early trade on weak global cues

The 30-share BSE index was trading lower by 0.14 per cent, or 50.71 points, at 36,013.10 in the opening trade. 

Published: 05th March 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equities benchmark Sensex edged lower by over 50 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking weak global cues amid caution on the US-China trade talks front and concerns over slowing Chinese economy.

The 30-share BSE index was trading lower by 0.14 per cent, or 50.71 points, at 36,013.10 in the opening trade. The broader NSE Nifty was also quoted down by 0.13 per cent, or 14.60 points, at 10,848.90.

In the Sensex pack, weakness was seen primarily in capital goods, IT and financial counters.

Indian equities followed the weak trend prevailing on Asian bourses as investors awaited fresh developments in the China-US trade talks.

China lowering its growth forecasts for this year also played in the minds of cautious investors.

Globally, investors tracked losses on Wall Street, where the global rally hit a bump as optimism that the world's top two economies are heading for a tariffs deal was replaced by a need for clarity on any agreement.

In Asia, Shanghai was down 0.2 per cent while Hong Kong slipped 0.6 per cent and Tokyo was 0.6 per cent lower.

Back home, the Sensex on Friday closed with 196 points gain to end at 36,064 and also posted its second straight weekly gains amid signs of easing tensions between India and Pakistan.

However, volatility erupted last week on domestic bourses after the Indian Air Force targeted Pakistan-based terror camps, leading to days-long geo-political tensions in the region. But investors now can heave a sigh of relief amid subsiding of skirmishes on the border between the two nations.

In the absence of any immediate key triggers, the domestic equity market would be guided by macro-economic data, crude oil prices, foreign fund inflows and currency movement in this holiday-shortened week, according to analysts.

Meanwhile, China has slashed its official GDP target to 6 to 6.5 per cent this year as the world's second largest economy grapples with the ongoing trade war with the US and a continued economic slowdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex BSE Sensex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp