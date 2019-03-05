UP-RERA to deregister six builders in Noida area

By Express News Service

After issuing warnings developers whose projects have been delayed, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-RERA) has finally decided to deregister six builders for failing to meet their commitments.

“We have shortlisted six developers. Notices would be sent to them by March 5 and after that we would take further action,” UP-RERA chairman Rajive Kumar said.

The developers who had been served notices include Primrose Infratech for Primrose Ryne project, PSA Impex for Sampada Livia, MSA Developer for Circuit Heights, Greenbay Infrastructure for Greenbay Golf Homes, Intellicity Business Park for Intellicity project and Mist Direct Sales for Festival City.

While the authority had already given strict warnings almost two months ago, this is the first time it has deregistered offending builders.

According to the officials, the UP RERA will take over the unfinished projects of these builders and give the first right of completion to buyers. “The first right of completion would be given to home buyers. If the buyers themselves are in a position to complete the projects by pulling their finances together, we will supervise that. If the buyers fail in that, we will hand over the projects to another agency and get the same completed,” Kumar added.

The decision was taken after home buyers flagged the delays to the authority. According to UP-RERA officials, it has so far registered 11,759 cases out of which 7,076 are pending. Of these, 70 per cent are from the Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad areas alone. Total cases disposed by the Greater Noida and Lucknow benches so far stand at 4,683.

They also pointed out that notices have been sent to many developers over bad construction quality and project delays. Going forward, another 12 developers have been shortlisted and the authority may go ahead with notices cancelling registrations if they fail to provide a roadmap for completion. Earlier this month UP-RERA had begun auditing projects with 1,04,014 flats audited so far.