Home Business

Voda Idea, Airtel, Jio pay spectrum dues of over Rs 6,000 crore in March; Reliance Com yet to pay

The due date for the said payment was March 3, and Vodafone Idea made its payment on March 2, the source said.

Published: 05th March 2019 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance

Reliance (Photo | File/Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operators Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have paid the government about Rs 6,000 crore in spectrum dues slated for March 03, but debt-ridden Reliance Communications has so far not deposited its dues of Rs 21.5 crore, sources said.

A source privy to the development told PTI that India's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea has made payment of over Rs 3,042.7 crore to the Department of Telecom towards its spectrum dues (that is, deferred payment installment for spectrum bought in auctions).

The due date for the said payment was March 3, and Vodafone Idea made its payment on March 2, the source said.

Vodafone Idea - whose Rs 25,000 crore fund raising plan by way of rights issue recently got the Cabinet nod - is slated to make its next payment of over Rs 6,000 crore sometime in April.

While Bharti Airtel made payment of Rs 1,918 crore and Reliance Jio of Rs 1,053 crore by the due date, the embattled Reliance Communications has not yet made payment of Rs 21.5 crore as on the due date.

The sources aware of the stipulated procedures said that telecom companies are given a grace period of 10 days after the due date by the DoT to make the payment, failing which a further decision is taken on such matters.

Reliance Communications declined to comment to an e-mail query on the issue.

A Vodafone Idea spokesperson confirmed that that the company has made the due spectrum payments but did not divulge any details.

An Airtel spokesperson said that "Airtel has paid all its spectrum dues in full as per timelines".

A mail sent to Reliance Jio did not elicit any response.

The move assumes significance as Vodafone Idea has earlier sought two-years moratorium on annual spectrum payment of over Rs 10,000 crore, citing high debt levels and stress on the balance sheet.

In all, the amount to be paid by Vodafone Idea is estimated to be around Rs 11,900 crore this year.

Vodafone and Idea have participated in five auctions that were held in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016 before merging their mobile businesses.

In five auctions, Vodafone alone had acquired spectrum worth Rs 79,343 crore, which is highest in terms of value compared to bids made by any other operator.

Idea too had purchased spectrum worth Rs 63,597 crore in those auctions.

After completion of merger on August 31, 2018, the spectrum payment liability is now on Vodafone Idea.

The government, in March last year, enhanced number of annual installments for spectrum payment from 10 to 16 years to provide relief to the sector, which is reeling under the debt of around 7.8 lakh crore.

But, industry body Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) in November again approached DoT secretary Aruna Sundararajan to seek additional 2-year moratorium on payment of installments of spectrum won in the auctions and interest charges imposed on installments.

The industry argues that the sector has lost 42 per cent revenue from sales of telecom services on quarterly basis between April-June 2016 and July-September 2018.

They have said the debt level on four mobile operators is at around Rs 5 lakh crore, and 60 per cent of the liability is from spectrum payment obligations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Voda Idea Airtel Bharati airtel Reliance Jio

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp