Home Business

Aditya Birla group's Grasim buys Turkish textile co Soktas local arm for Rs 165 crore

Soktas produces and markets premium fabrics and has its main facilities at Soke in the Mediterranean country.

Published: 06th March 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File | ENS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Birla group flagship Grasim Industries has signed an agreement to acquire Soktas India from its Turkish promoters for Rs 165 crore.

Soktas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Turkish firm Soktas Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret, which produces and markets premium fabrics and has its main facilities at Soke in the Mediterranean country.

With a plant at Kolhapur in Maharashtra, Soktas manufactures and distributes premium cotton fabrics in the country and markets its fabrics under the brand names of Soktas, Giza House and Excellence by Soktas.

"The acquisition is in line with our linen business strategy to strengthen our presence in the premium fabric market. It further strengthens our leadership in the premium cotton and linen fabrics market in the country," Aditya Birla group's business head for textiles Thomas Varghese, said in a statement Wednesday.

The company will fund the entire transaction primarily from internal accruals.

The deal involves acquistion of 100 percent stake of the Turkish company.

The deal will be subject to net debt and working capital adjustments, as of the closing date and also after getting all regulatory approval, the statement added.

"We look forward to the ongoing success of our brands in the Subcontinent and beyond," Soktas Tekstil chairman Muharrem Kayhan said in the statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Grasim Aditya Birla Aditya Birla group Soktas local arm

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp