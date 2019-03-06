Home Business

DBS Bank to triple business in another five years

With a 2.5 million customer base, the bank's balance sheet will cross Rs 1.65 lakh crore in the next five years, its CEO Surojit Shome.

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Singapore-based DBS Bank expects the business of its Indian subsidiary to triple from the present Rs 55,000 crore in another five years, a top official said Wednesday.

With a 2.5 million customer base, the bank's balance sheet will cross Rs 1.65 lakh crore in the next five years, its CEO Surojit Shome told reporters here.

The bank intends to establish over 100 customer touch points -- a combination of branches and kiosks across 25 cities in the next 18 months, he added.

Shome, here to inaugurate a new branch, the fourth in Tamil Nadu, said the bank, which is present in 12 cities, will open 12 more branches, including five in rural areas, by March-end.

