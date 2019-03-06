Home Business

Draft e-commerce policy: Some stakeholders seeking more time to give comments, suggestions

The draft was formulated by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Published: 06th March 2019

NEW DELHI: Some stakeholders from the online trading sectors are seeking more time beyond March 9 to provide their comments and suggestions on the draft national e-commerce policy, an official said.

The government has released the draft proposing setting up a legal and technological framework for restrictions on cross-border data flow and also laid out conditions for businesses regarding collection or processing of sensitive data locally and storing it abroad.

The draft was formulated by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

It seeks to provide for consideration and discussion, a policy framework that will enable the country to benefit from rapid digitisation of the domestic, as well as global economy.

"Certain e-commerce players have sought more time from the department to give their views. It is under consideration. Currently the last date for receiving comments is March 9," the official added.

The 41-page draft addresses six broad issues of the e-commerce ecosystem -- data, infrastructure development, e-commerce marketplaces, regulatory issues, stimulating domestic digital economy and export promotion through e-commerce.

