Home Business

Indian stocks further gains in early trade

The BSE barometer Sensex opened positively at 36,544.86 and further consolidated its gains to trade at 36,599.69, climbing 157.15 points, or 0.49 per cent, over the previous close.

Published: 06th March 2019 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indian bourses furthered gains in early trade on Wednesday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty adding 157 points and 53 points, respectively, on sustained buying mainly in stocks of finance, metal and capital goods sectors.

The BSE barometer Sensex opened positively at 36,544.86 and further consolidated its gains to trade at 36,599.69, climbing 157.15 points, or 0.49 per cent, over the previous close.

It had gained nearly 379 points to close at 36,442 on Tuesday. The 30-share index gained nearly 575 points in the last two trading sessions.

The NSE gauge Nifty opened at 11,024.85 and rose to 11,040.85, gaining 53.40 points, or 0.49 per cent.

The 50-scrip index had jumped 124 points to close at 10,987. On BSE, ICICI Bank, SBI, Vedanta were leading the gainer's chart.

"The buoyancy in the market sentiment is clearly evident from last few sessions, where mid and small caps have come to the fore and started to outperform.

The market breadth has also improved on the back of the market participants sensing the possibility of the incumbent government retaining power, which naturally provides policy stability," Devang Mehta, Head - Equity Advisory, Centrum Wealth Management, said.

However, Asian bourses remained in tight ranges on Wednesday as investors awaited fresh cues from US-China trade talks and weighed weaker Wall Street sentiment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wall Street sentiment Sensex Nifty BSE Stock exchange

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp