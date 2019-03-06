Indian stocks further gains in early trade

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indian bourses furthered gains in early trade on Wednesday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty adding 157 points and 53 points, respectively, on sustained buying mainly in stocks of finance, metal and capital goods sectors.

The BSE barometer Sensex opened positively at 36,544.86 and further consolidated its gains to trade at 36,599.69, climbing 157.15 points, or 0.49 per cent, over the previous close.

It had gained nearly 379 points to close at 36,442 on Tuesday. The 30-share index gained nearly 575 points in the last two trading sessions.

The NSE gauge Nifty opened at 11,024.85 and rose to 11,040.85, gaining 53.40 points, or 0.49 per cent.

The 50-scrip index had jumped 124 points to close at 10,987. On BSE, ICICI Bank, SBI, Vedanta were leading the gainer's chart.

"The buoyancy in the market sentiment is clearly evident from last few sessions, where mid and small caps have come to the fore and started to outperform.

The market breadth has also improved on the back of the market participants sensing the possibility of the incumbent government retaining power, which naturally provides policy stability," Devang Mehta, Head - Equity Advisory, Centrum Wealth Management, said.

However, Asian bourses remained in tight ranges on Wednesday as investors awaited fresh cues from US-China trade talks and weighed weaker Wall Street sentiment.