Industrial credit growth cuts sorry figure

Retail lending, which became the poster boy of bank lending saw an animal spirits growth of as high as 24 per cent in FY17, and settled at 19 per cent a year later.

Published: 06th March 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Labourers load steel rods onto a truck at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu July 12, 2012. (File | Reuters)

By Sunitha natti
Express News Service

A cursory look at the movement of bank lending over the past few years shows little signs of change. While banks continued to focus on the agriculture sector, perhaps bound by priority sector lending norms, retail lending has grown at break-neck speed year-on-year. On the other hand, industrial credit cut a sorry figure as the twin balance sheet problem, high bad loans and poor loan recoveries continue to plague large businesses.

For instance, agri-credit saw robust growth over the past four years under the NDA government starting 2014 and even touched a high of 13 per cent in FY17. But it remains to be seen if this momentum can be sustained considering the fears around defaults amid increasing farm loan waivers and as industrial credit, particularly to MSMEs, picks up.

Retail lending, which became the poster boy of bank lending saw an animal spirits growth of as high as 24 per cent in FY17, and settled at 19 per cent a year later. Private banks have been at the forefront of retail lending, but with public sector banks joining the fray, the space is somewhat overcrowded. From here on, much depends on how individual banks will go about product positioning amidst cut-throat competition.
As for industrial credit, the worst is behind them.

At least that’s what bankers and policymakers like to believe. With capacity utilisation of some firms nearing 80 per cent, it’s expected that industrial investments are expected to gain steam in the coming days. Worryingly, industrial credit stood at a pale 2 per cent in FY18 and banks and corporations will have to walk the extra mile in the next few quarters to regain the lost ground.

