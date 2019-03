By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Insurance regulator IRDAI has not given any specific guidance to the insurance companies who have investments in IL&FS and group companies but have only asked them to be careful with their investments, said IRDAI chairman S C Khuntia.

Insurance firms with exposure to IL&FS group have to watch and make necessary provisions, Khuntia said.

“In case of banks they are loans, they can write off, here it is an investment … we are only making them aware that they have to proactive,” he said.