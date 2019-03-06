Home Business

Siemens launches centre to connect physical infrastructure with digital world

The MindSphere Application Center launched in Gurugram, is the first in the world, specifically aimed at digital solutions for coal and steam-based power plants.

Published: 06th March 2019 03:16 PM

Siemens

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Siemens Wednesday said it has launched a new MindSphere Application Center in Gurugram, Haryana, which will allow customers connect machines and physical infrastructure with the digital world.

"Siemens has launched a new MindSphere Application Center, a state-of-the-art digitalised technology centre, supported by Siemens' MindSphere, an open, cloud-based IoT operating system that lets customers connect machines and physical infrastructure to the digital world and its thermodynamic digital twin," it said.

It will offer technologies such as remote diagnostic services (RDS), performance optimiser, remote maintenance, power plant management, digital white board.

In addition, Siemens will be co-creating specific solutions with the customers on steam and coal power plant requirements such as coal blending solutions, augmented reality, equipment maintenance and troubleshooting, virtual reality for training, outage planning based on grid trends and more.

"This centre in Gurugram is part of the 58 MindSphere Application Centers established globally. Each of the MindSphere Application Centers from Siemens spans multiple locations in different countries and specialises in various industry verticals. Today, around 900 software developers, data specialists and engineers are already working together with customers at these centres to develop digital innovations for data analysis and machine learning," Sunil Mathur, MD and CEO at Siemens said.

Siemens MindSphere Application Center

