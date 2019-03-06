Home Business

Study projects 9.7 per cent average salary hike for India Inc employees

Indian companies gave an average pay hike of 9.5 per cent in 2018, reflecting improvement in business sentiments compared to the previous year, said to a survey released on Tuesday.

Published: 06th March 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian companies gave an average pay hike of 9.5 per cent in 2018, reflecting improvement in business sentiments compared to the previous year, said to a survey released on Tuesday.

The 23rd edition of the survey on annual salary increases in India by British global professional services company Aon analysed data across over 1,000 companies from more than 20 industries.

Aon’s projections for 2019 are stable yet favourable at 9.7 per cent as Indian firms are expecting a positive economic outlook, backed by high economic growth, high domestic demand and low inflation.
“A decline in voluntary attrition and controlled incremental hiring continue to keep the sentiment mild,” the report said.

“The pay increases are marginally positive compared to the earlier years — a big highlight is a reducing difference in pay increases across industries year-on-year. A lot of the pay increase decline is also reflected in the constant drop in voluntary attrition levels across industries,” said Anandorup Ghose, partner and head (emerging markets), Aon.

While there is an improvement in the overall increment projection, pay increase budgets across sectors are increasingly tending towards the overall average. The sectors projecting a double-digit increment have come down over the years with only five of them projecting a double-digit increment for 2019. These include consumer internet companies, professional services, life sciences, automotive and consumer products.

The increment projections in other sectors are also a reflection of the expected growth prospects during the year. With government focus on infrastructure investment, sectors such as cement, metal and engineering services saw a revival in demand and an improvement in increment projections for 2019.

“...Attrition continues to maintain the downward trend. Attrition has declined from 18.5 per cent in 2013 to 15.8 per cent in 2018,” said the survey.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp