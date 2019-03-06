Home Business

Yatra eyes over 20 per cent growth in revenue over next three financial years

Online travel firm Yatra.com had posted a revenue of around Rs 731 crore in 2017-18.

Published: 06th March 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Online travel firm Yatra.com Wednesday said it is looking at over 20 per cent growth in revenue over the next three financial years as it strengthens presence across various verticals.

"We continue to look at an over 20 per cent growth. This year also, our guidance is for over 20 per cent growth and in the medium term, we should be able to maintain this type of growth rate," Yatra.com co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Dhruv Shringi told PTI.

This expected growth is for the medium term that is for three fiscal years, he added.

Shringi was speaking on the sidelines of the 'Tourism and Travel Tech Conference' organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Incredible India.

The company had posted a revenue of around Rs 731 crore in 2017-18.

When asked about the revenue mix for the company, he said: "Currently, around 60 per cent of our revenue comes from the consumers business and 40 per cent from the corporate business and B2B (business-to-business)." 

Consumer and corporate are the two fastest-growing segments of the company's business, they are growing at a rate of around over 20 per cent, he added.

Highlighting that the company sees corporate travel business as a key growing area, Shringi said: "In 2013-14, we started building the online platform for business travellers. Seeing the type of reception we have had for the product in India, we want to take the product to other markets. We see this as a large growth opportunity for us." 

When these customers move to Yatra platform, it becomes extremely convenient for them to add other multiple products, he added.

About the consumer business, Shringi said it continues to grow healthily. Being in India, the advantage is that the business continues to grow on volumes, he added.

"Here, we have to think about focussing on segmenting to certain extent to be able to generate better returns," he said.

About the segments, Shringi said air-travel constituted two-thirds of the revenue, while 25 per cent comes from hotels and packages and 8 to 10 per cent is from rail, bus, insurance and other products.

In the air travel segment, airport infrastructure also needs to be strengthened, especially in metro cities, he added.

Started in 2006, Yatra.com currently provides comprehensive travel-related services including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, activities and ancillary services.

