Cabinet likely grant incentives for sugar industry

Sources hinted that there were likely to be some surprises as the government might take a few last-minute steps ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sugarcane

A farmer works in his sugarcane field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Many  decisions are likely to be taken in the last Cabinet meeting of the Modi government, on March 7, including on incentives for the sugar industry, some relief for farmers, and an ordinance to restore the 200-point roster system of reservation for faculties in universities.“There is a relief package for the sugar industry. The government is still working on the amount of the package, but certainly there will be one,” an official source said.

Another important decision would be on incentives for ethanol plants. The government may relax some norms.The Union Cabinet is also likely to approve three of the six corridors of Phase IV of Delhi Metro. The Phase IV project of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, with six corridors, is estimated to cost Rs 25,000 crore.

The sources added that another item likely to be considered was restoration of the 200-point roster, wherein the entire university was taken as a unit for reservation and recruitment.Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar also hinted that the government could give its nod to the ordinance in the wake of a countrywide agitation over the issue.

Sources also hinted that there were likely to be some surprises as the government might take a few last-minute steps ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. So it would be interesting to see what is up its sleeve.The election schedule may be announced any time on Friday. After that the government cannot announce any new schemes or policies until the new government takes office.

