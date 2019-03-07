Home Business

Social Alpha launches ‘Quest for Urban Livability' programme to solve problems of urbanisation

The Quest will support entrepreneurs with innovations that can solve problems of urbanisation and cities in a scalable manner. 

Published: 07th March 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Social Alpha, in partnership with Tata Trusts, has launched ‘Quest for Urban Livability’, a nationwide programme for innovators and entrepreneurs working to solve problems of urbanisation through deep-science and innovative technology. 

“The goal of the Quest is to identify innovative enterprises that are looking to deploy their solutions across six high-priority areas, namely waste, water and sanitation, environment and pollution, traffic and mobility, sustainable habitat, and municipal systems,” it said in a release.

Selected candidates will receive incubation support from Social Alpha, including seed capital support of up to Rs 1 crore, opportunities to carry out pilot projects with local bodies.

