Social Alpha launches ‘Quest for Urban Livability' programme to solve problems of urbanisation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Social Alpha, in partnership with Tata Trusts, has launched ‘Quest for Urban Livability’, a nationwide programme for innovators and entrepreneurs working to solve problems of urbanisation through deep-science and innovative technology.

The Quest will support entrepreneurs with innovations that can solve problems of urbanisation and cities in a scalable manner.

“The goal of the Quest is to identify innovative enterprises that are looking to deploy their solutions across six high-priority areas, namely waste, water and sanitation, environment and pollution, traffic and mobility, sustainable habitat, and municipal systems,” it said in a release.

Selected candidates will receive incubation support from Social Alpha, including seed capital support of up to Rs 1 crore, opportunities to carry out pilot projects with local bodies.