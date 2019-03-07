Home Business

Global smartphone shipments to fall for third consecutive year

While real time usage of upgrading to 5G device/service remain unclear, it is evident that after 2019 this will begin to attain significant numbers.

Published: 07th March 2019 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The global smartphone market is projected to experience its third consecutive year of declining shipments as smartphone volumes are forecast to fall by 0.8 per cent, with volumes dipping to 1.39 billion, said a International Data Corp (IDC) report.

According to IDC's "Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker" report, the worldwide smartphone market is, however, expected to pick up momentum this year with year-over-year (YoY) growth of 2.3 per cent in the second half in 2019.

Global smartphone shipments are forecast to reach 1.54 billion units in 2023.

"The biggest question that remains unanswered is what will bring the smartphone industry back to growth. There is no question that industry growth has been down for reasons that have already been identified -- longer replacement cycles, a challenged China market and geopolitical headwinds," Ryan Reith, Program Vice President, Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, IDC, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"But it is short-sighted to overlook the possibilities of some important technology advancements that are within reach with 5G probably being the most significant."

While real time usage of upgrading to 5G device/service remain unclear, it is evident that after 2019 this will begin to attain significant numbers.

"Though the 5G developments and foldable screen buzz is yet to have a reality check from users, 2019 will be surely marked as a year of modernisation in the smartphone market," said Sangeetika Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst, Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, IDC.

The market research firm expects 5G smartphone shipments to account for roughly one out of every four smartphones shipped globally in 2023.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Global smartphone shipments Smartphone shipments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp