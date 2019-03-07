Centre announces new Rs 20 coin in unique shape, here's all you need to know

By Online Desk

The finance ministry on Wednesday announced the release of a new Rs 20 coin in the shape of a dodecagon (12-sided polygon).

The diameter of the coin will be 27 mm and it will be two-toned like the Rs 10 coin. The outer ring of the coin will be made up of 65 per cent copper, 15 per cent zinc and 20 per cent nickel, while the inner ring/centre will have 75 per cent copper, 20 per cent zinc and five per cent nickel.

Unlike the Rs 10 coin, however, the new Rs 20 coin will not have any serrations on the edge. It will weigh 8.54 grams.

The face of the coin will have the Lion Capital of Ashoka with 'Satyamev Jayate' inscribed below. On the left side of the inscription, 'Bharat' will be written in Hindi, while the word 'India' will be written in English on the right.

On the back side of the coin, the rupee symbol will be above the currency value and in order to depict the country's agricultural dominance, there will be grains designed on the left periphery of the coin.

Rs 20 in Hindi and 'TWENTY RUPEES' in English will be inscribed on the top right and bottom right of the coin. The year of minting will be printed in the centre of the left periphery.

The announcement of the release of new Rs 20 coins comes 10 years after the first Rs 10 coin was issued in March 2009. Since then, there have been 13 new versions of the Rs 10 coins, often creating confusion among traders who were not sure if the coins were original or fake.

However, the central bank later issued a clarification saying that all the 14 versions of the coins continue to be legal tender.

Coins have a longer life than currency notes, said the RBI in a statement.