Home Business

Centre announces new Rs 20 coin in unique shape, here's all you need to know

The announcement comes 10 years after the first Rs 10 coin was issued in March 2009

Published: 07th March 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Online Desk

The finance ministry on Wednesday announced the release of a new Rs 20 coin in the shape of a dodecagon (12-sided polygon).

The diameter of the coin will be 27 mm and it will be two-toned like the Rs 10 coin. The outer ring of the coin will be made up of 65 per cent copper, 15 per cent zinc and 20 per cent nickel, while the inner ring/centre will have 75 per cent copper, 20 per cent zinc and five per cent nickel.

Unlike the Rs 10 coin, however, the new Rs 20 coin will not have any serrations on the edge. It will weigh 8.54 grams.

The face of the coin will have the Lion Capital of Ashoka with 'Satyamev Jayate' inscribed below. On the left side of the inscription, 'Bharat' will be written in Hindi, while the word 'India' will be written in English on the right. 

On the back side of the coin, the rupee symbol will be above the currency value and in order to depict the country's agricultural dominance, there will be grains designed on the left periphery of the coin.

Rs 20 in Hindi and 'TWENTY RUPEES' in English will be inscribed on the top right and bottom right of the coin. The year of minting will be printed in the centre of the left periphery.

The announcement of the release of new Rs 20 coins comes 10 years after the first Rs 10 coin was issued in March 2009. Since then, there have been 13 new versions of the Rs 10 coins, often creating confusion among traders who were not sure if the coins were original or fake.

However, the central bank later issued a clarification saying that all the 14 versions of the coins continue to be legal tender.

Coins have a longer life than currency notes, said the RBI in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rs 20 coins Rs 20 RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp