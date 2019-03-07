Home Business

Government clears scheme to rebate central, state embedded taxes for textiles sector

The decision will enable the government to take various measures for making exports of apparel and made-ups zero rated.

Published: 07th March 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government Thursday approved a scheme for rebate of all state and central embedded levies for apparel and made-up textile segments, which would make shipments zero-rated, thereby boosting the country's competitiveness in export markets.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

It also enhanced the rebate for apparel and made-up segments.

The made-up segment of textiles includes products like bed-sheets, blankets and curtains.

Currently, Remission of State Levies (RoSL), which is to offset indirect taxes levied by states such as stamp duty, petroleum tax, electricity duty and mandi tax that were embedded in exports, is provided to textiles exporters.

"The decision which also extends rebate up to March 31, 2020, will greatly benefit apparel & made-ups manufacturers/exporters," Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said in a tweet.

She said the apparel and made-ups have a combined share of 55 per cent (around USD 21 billion) in the total Indian textile export basket and the decision to enhance rebate will have a direct impact on these segments, thereby increasing competitiveness of India's textile exports globally.

The decision also entails change in disbursal mechanism whereby the rebate of all embedded state and central levies will be done through the scrip system.

"Fulfilling one of the primary demands of the industry, Rebate of State and Centre Levies/Taxes will be done through IT-driven Scrip System thereby preventing delay & ensuring speedy disbursal," Irani said in another tweet.

The decision will enable the government to take various measures for making exports of apparel and made-ups zero rated.

"The proposed measures are expected to make the textile sector competitive. Rebate of all embedded state and central taxes/levies for apparel and made-ups segments would make exports zero-rated, thereby boosting India's competitiveness in export markets and ensure equitable and inclusive growth of textile and apparel sector," an official statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
State taxes State textile taxes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp